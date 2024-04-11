New York City's West Side Tulip Festival is a blooming good time!

New York, New York - New York City 's West Side Community Garden is hosting its annual Tulip Festival this weekend! Here's everything you need to know.

© Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@westsidecommunitygarden

Sad that you missed the recent tulip takeover of Union Square? Never fear! There's a whole new tulip event coming to Manhattan's West Side from April 14 to early May (the gardeners' best guess for when the bulbs will be in bloom.)

This hidden gem of a garden, which is located at 123 West 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues, is free and open to the public from dawn 'til dusk!

"We know that the Tulip Festival is a family favorite every year," Judith Robinson, president of the board of directors of the West Side Community Garden, said.

Get your tulip fix and then some with the West Side Community Garden's wide array of tulip varieties including Darwins, Triumphs, Parrots, and many more!

Robinson recommends visiting the garden multiple times to catch different varieties of blooms. "Each flower usually lasts just a week or ten days. As some fade, others are coming into bloom," she said.

"So a person who repeatedly visits the WSCG during this time will see different tulips in bloom each visit."

