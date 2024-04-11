New York City's West Side Tulip Festival is a blooming good time!
New York, New York - New York City's West Side Community Garden is hosting its annual Tulip Festival this weekend! Here's everything you need to know.
Sad that you missed the recent tulip takeover of Union Square? Never fear! There's a whole new tulip event coming to Manhattan's West Side from April 14 to early May (the gardeners' best guess for when the bulbs will be in bloom.)
This hidden gem of a garden, which is located at 123 West 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues, is free and open to the public from dawn 'til dusk!
"We know that the Tulip Festival is a family favorite every year," Judith Robinson, president of the board of directors of the West Side Community Garden, said.
Get your tulip fix and then some with the West Side Community Garden's wide array of tulip varieties including Darwins, Triumphs, Parrots, and many more!
Robinson recommends visiting the garden multiple times to catch different varieties of blooms. "Each flower usually lasts just a week or ten days. As some fade, others are coming into bloom," she said.
"So a person who repeatedly visits the WSCG during this time will see different tulips in bloom each visit."
New York City's West Side Community Garden provides special information days for visitors
Special information days are going on over the weekends of April 13-14 and April 20-21 if you'd like to learn more about the fantastic florals, which were lovingly planted by garden members and community volunteers back in November.
Robinson suggests that visitors come during the week when the garden is less crowded, however.
"It is often thronged with people coming to see the tulips on weekends but less crowded on weekdays, making for a more peaceful and relaxing experience," she said.
The West Side Community Garden is made up of 1.25 acres of land and was part of the West Side Urban Renewal Project of the '70s – it's been delighting the West Side ever since!
For more information about the West Side Community Garden's Tulip Festival, check their website here.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@westsidecommunitygarden