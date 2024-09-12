New York police chief Edward Caban to resign as corruption probe shakes up NYPD

New York, New York - New York 's top cop, head of the largest police department in the US, is set to resign amid a probe swirling through the city's top leadership, according to multiple media reports Thursday.

Edward Caban (c.), the New York City Police Department commissioner, was expected to announce his departure shortly. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Edward Caban, the New York City Police Department commissioner, was expected to announce his departure shortly, The New York Times and other outlets, including NBC News, reported.



Caban (57) came under pressure to resign from the office of Mayor Eric Adams after federal agents seized his cell phone and those of other high-ranking members of the Adams administration.

A prominent member of the city council, Robert Holden, issued a statement saying Caban had "made the difficult decision to step down for the greater good of the department and New York."

No criminal charges have been filed, and federal authorities have yet to clarify what they are probing. According to ABC News, one investigation is targeting city contracts and another enforcement of regulations on nightlife.

Adams, a former police officer and only the second Black mayor of the biggest US city, is increasingly weighed down by growing scandals, including a sexual assault allegation and claims of corruption.

Caban, appointed by Adams in 2023, is the first Latino NYPD commissioner.