NYC Mayor Eric Adams hit with shocking sexual assault allegations in bombshell new lawsuit

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces allegations of sexual assault and battery in a bombshell lawsuit filed Monday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing a new lawsuit accusing him of assault and sexual battery during his time with the NYPD. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The mayor stands accused of demanding sexual favors during his time as an NYPD captain in exchange for helping to advance the career of a police department employee, the Associated Press reported.

The allegations provide details of accusations raised by the Black female plaintiff last November.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred back in 1993 when the woman was seeking promotion in the Transit Police Department. She had been passed up for multiple promotions and asked Adams for advice.

The then-NYPD Guardians Association member offered to drive the plaintiff home from work and allegedly drove to a vacant parking lot, where he told the woman he "also needed some help."

According to her account, Adams then demanded oral sex. When the woman refused, he exposed himself and proceeded to masturbate, the lawsuit claims.

"Adams preyed on her perceived vulnerability, demanding a quid pro quo sexual favor," the suit argues, "revealing himself not to be the 'Guardian' he purported to be, but a predator."