Eric Adams aides and NYC police commissioner have homes raided by FBI

New York, New York - FBI agents this week searched the homes of New York City's police commissioner and several other top aides to Mayor Eric Adams.

New York City's First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright (l.) and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks (c.) – close allies of Mayor Eric Adams (r.) – saw their homes raided by the FBI on Wednesday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday, the FBI raided the homes and seized electronic devices of NYC's First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, and ex-cop and senior mayoral advisor Timothy Pearson, The City reported.

Then on Thursday, federal officials seized devices from New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban, who was appointed to his role by Adams last summer.

The purpose of the raids is not yet clear, but Adams has denied any wrongdoing.

"The goal is to follow the law and that is what this administration always stood for and what we’re going to continue to stand for," the mayor told reporters as he left City Hall on Thursday.

Adams had his own devices seized last November as part of a federal investigation into his 2021 campaign fundraising amid allegations that he conspired with the Turkish government and others. The mayor was hit with a subpoena in the corruption case last month.

It is not yet known whether this week's raids are related to the Turkey probe.