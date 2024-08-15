New York City Mayor Eric Adams hit with new subpoenas in corruption probe

New York, New York - Federal investigators have issued new subpoenas to the mayor of New York as part of a corruption inquiry linked to his 2021 election campaign, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Three federal subpoenas were issued in July to Adams, City Hall, and his election committee, each seeking a broad range of potential evidence, including cell phone messages and physical documents, the title reported.

Adams, the second Black mayor of the US financial capital, has been dogged by a slew of controversies, including a sexual assault allegation and claims of corruption.

The FBI and local prosecutors have been investigating whether a New York construction firm, alleged to have ties to the Turkish government, used fronts to donate money to Adams's mayoral election campaign that saw him take office in 2022.

The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment, while the FBI and the prosecutor's office overseeing the probe also did not answer calls for comment.

Adams has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.