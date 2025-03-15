Trump's government DEI ban upheld in court

Washington DC - An appeals court has put a temporary pause on a ruling which blocked President Donald Trump from implementing a ban on government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Trump can move forward with plans to ban DEI programs, at least in the short term, after an appeals court paused a previous legal block. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Trump should be allowed to demonstrate that anti-DEI measures will abide by anti-discrimination rights and the First Amendment.

As a result, Trump will be able – at least temporarily – to enforce two executive orders that ban DEI programs from federal departments and any federally funded agencies and contractors.

Following the signing of the executive orders, US District Judge Adam Ebelson in February ruled that the policy violates free speech rights and temporarily blocked it with an injunction.

The injunction has now effectively been lifted by the Court of Appeals, but Trump will still be forced to fight legal battles if his DEI policies are to be made permanent.

"I’m satisfied for now that the government has met its burden justifying a stay of the district court’s injunction, pending appeal," Chief Judge Albert Diaz wrote.

Diaz agreed to grant the government's legal motion, but expressed support for DEI causes, saying that "despite the vitriol now being heaped on DEI, people of good faith who work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion deserve praise, not opprobrium."

"For when this country embraces true diversity, it acknowledges and respects the social identity of its people," Diaz continued. "When it fosters true equity, it opens opportunities and ensures a level playing field for all."