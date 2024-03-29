New York's Ellis Island museum to undergo massive renovation

New York, New York - The Immigration Museum on New York Harbor's Ellis Island is to be completely renovated at a cost of around $100 million.

The Immigration Museum on New York Harbor's Ellis Island will undergo a major renovation and reopen in 2026. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The museum, which opened in 1990 and is visited by around two million people a year, is to be modernized and improved by 2026, according to the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, which manages the island together with the US National Park Service.

In addition, the museum's archive, which currently houses around 65 million immigration documents, will be expanded to include material from other US harbors.

Interested parties will then be able to search around 154 million documents for information about their family history.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and Ellis Island is a symbol of that history," said Jesse Brackenbury, President of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

"Our project will ensure that the National Museum of Immigration welcomes, educates, and inspires visitors for decades to come."