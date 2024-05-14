NYC-Dublin Portal temporarily disabled over "inappropriate" behavior

New York, New York - Ireland has turned off its newest landmark, a screen allowing people in New York City and Dublin to see each other after individuals on the Irish side were seen using the so-called Portal in various ways deemed to be "inappropriate."

Less than a week after it was first turned on, the Dublin City Council has said that they will be temporarily disabling the Portal as they work to implement "technical solutions" to solve a spike in "inappropriate behavior."



Each side of the public video Portal is fitted with a small camera and a pair of round screens have been streaming live street footage from one city to the other since May 8.

Footage shared on social media shows passersby in the US being subjected to a photo of the World Trade Center aflame during the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as the sight of Dubliners mooning and "grinding" against the portal.

Others in view appeared to be drunk or taking drugs.