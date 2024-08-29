Only Murders in the Building launches thrilling New York City escape room!

New York, New York - Hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building is opening an escape room in New York City to celebrate the show 's triumphant new season!

Hit Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building is opening a new escape room in New York City to celebrate the show's triumphant fourth season! © Screenshot/Instagram/@onlymurdershulu

Do you have what it takes to crack the case?

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building – the equal parts hysterical and spooky star vehicle for actors Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin – kicked off on Tuesday, August 27.



On Friday, the Hulu show is testing your sleuthing prowess with an hour-long escape room worthy of Upper West Side bestie crime-solvers Mabel, Oliver, and Charles!

The escape room's theme centers around OMITB's season 4 plotline, which sees the main trio travel across the country from Manhattan to Los Angeles as their famous true-crime podcast is adapted to the big screen.



In the NYC experience, however, visitors are asked to help save the gang's film project after their movie reel goes mysteriously missing!

Participants must explore the fake movie set's hidden bookcase doors, secret passageways, and more to solve puzzles and unearth clues that lead to the missing film reel.