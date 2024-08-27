Selena Gomez dishes on possible Taylor Swift cameo on Only Murders in the Building!
Los Angeles, California - Will Selena Gomez's real-life BFF Taylor Swift be joining her on the small screen?
Chatting with E! News in an interview shared Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor was asked whether Taylor might make a cameo on Only Murders in the Building's new season.
"You're hilarious," Selena said. "She's a little busy, you guys."
Busy might be an understatement for Taylor, as the 34-year-old is fresh off of the sprawling European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Still, Selena admitted she would "love" for her pal to make an appearance on the acclaimed Hulu series.
And her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, are all for it, too!
"Listen, [Taylor] calls us every day. Here – she's calling right now. Ahh, I'll take it later," Steve joked before Martin added, "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 AM."
Steve had some extra adorable praise for Selena and Taylor's friendship as he gushed over both stars' abilities to handle the punches that have been thrown their way.
Steve Martin praises Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship
"Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly, and so does Selena," Steve said. "In the situations I've seen – politically, trolls, everything – she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly.
"And I know that you have to think about these things."
Selena was clearly moved by the comedian's thoughtful compliment and added, "I wish I was recording that to send to her."
Cover photo: Collage: Neilson Barnard & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP