Selena Gomez dishes on possible Taylor Swift cameo on Only Murders in the Building!

Los Angeles, California - Will Selena Gomez 's real-life BFF Taylor Swift be joining her on the small screen?

Selena Gomez (r.) recently weighed in on the possibility of her longtime pal Taylor Swift making a cameo in the new season of Only Murders in the Building. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chatting with E! News in an interview shared Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor was asked whether Taylor might make a cameo on Only Murders in the Building's new season.

"You're hilarious," Selena said. "She's a little busy, you guys."

Busy might be an understatement for Taylor, as the 34-year-old is fresh off of the sprawling European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Still, Selena admitted she would "love" for her pal to make an appearance on the acclaimed Hulu series.

And her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, are all for it, too!

"Listen, [Taylor] calls us every day. Here – she's calling right now. Ahh, I'll take it later," Steve joked before Martin added, "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 AM."

Steve had some extra adorable praise for Selena and Taylor's friendship as he gushed over both stars' abilities to handle the punches that have been thrown their way.