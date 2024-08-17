Real-life Squid Game Experience is coming to New York City ahead of season 2

New York, New York - Squid Game: The Experience is coming to New York City after a hugely successful run in Los Angeles!

Get out your tracksuits, folks, because Squid Game is coming to the real world! © Squid Game: The Experience

Based on Netflix's hit dystopian TV show Squid Game, this interactive fan experience is coming to Manhattan Mall in Midtown near Koreatown.

Squid Game: The Experience is set to go live in October, but tickets are going on sale as early as August 21.

Season 2 of Squid Game is coming to Netflix in December 2024, so what better way to refresh your memory on the show than playing the game yourself?

Due to the popularity of the event, fans can join the waitlist for exclusive ticket access.



Guests can also opt for the VIP package for the ultimate Squid Game adventure!

Visitors can explore the immersive Squid Game environments and compete in games from the show like "Red Light, Green Light," "Glass Bridge," "Marbles," and more!