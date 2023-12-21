Squid Games: The Trials thrills fans with interactive experience: "It was real!"

Los Angeles, California - At Squid Game: The Trials in Los Angeles, fans of all ages can relive the most emotional moments of Netflix's South Korean hit show – but there is a lot less blood and no one wins any prize money.

Squid Game: The Trials offers fans of the hit Netflix show something like the full experience – including Red Light, Green Light. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Jabbar Lewis and Nic Ashe watched every episode of Squid Game and were convinced they would be able to handle the deadly schoolyard contests. They never imagined they might actually get a chance to try.

"It's so funny that even without the $4.56 million cash prize, you really feel the stakes in the game. I found myself sweating and shaking and I would do it again," 27-year-old Ashe said.

"It's like the show kind of came to life. It came out of my TV and I got to step into the world."

In a series of rooms, organizers of the immersive LA attraction have set up harmless versions of the brutal games depicted in the series, in which misfits and criminals took an all-or-nothing gamble: win the prize or die.

Netflix says it hopes visitors will be transported into the universe of the show – and its reality competition spinoff – from the get-go.