Stars take the New York stage for foster kids benefit concert with magic to do

New York, New York – The stars came out on a rainy New York City night for a special cause, and TAG24 was on the red carpet to find out why chosen family matters so much.

Voices: Stars for Foster Kids benefit concert took the stage at Town Hall in NYC on Monday, as TAG24 spoke to Broadway stars Donna Murphy (bottom l.) and Norm Lewis (r.) on the red carpet. © Collage: Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for You Gotta Believe & TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

You probably know someone who's been through foster care or adoption first hand, and – as one of the event's creators James Wesley said – you "just may not know it."

The 9th annual Voices: Stars for Foster Kids benefit concert took to Town Hall in NYC on Monday, opening with Magic to Do from the musical Pippin. And the night's benefitting organization, You Gotta Believe, certainly knows a thing or two about creating magic.

Nearly 400,000 kids are in foster care in the US today and every year about 22,000 "age out" of the system – often expected to figure things out alone when they turn 18 without anyone to fall back on. You Gotta Believe helps them find forever families.

Broadway, film, and TV stars and foster families took to the stage to share their experiences of foster care and adoption, weaving stories with songs. Before the show, they spilled on why highlighting foster care is so close to their hearts.

"It's great that our community can get together to do something like this... and spread the joy and love," Broadway star Norm Lewis told TAG24.

Whether through volunteering or kindness alone, TV and stage star Donna Murphy urged others to listen up and lend a hand.

"How cool would it be to support young adults who don't have what you might take for granted?" she said.