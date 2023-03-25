Joke of the Day for March 25, 2023: Get your funny on

New Yorkers are known for being a bit no-nonsense, but that doesn't mean they don't love a great joke! Here's today's NYC-themed kicker to make you laugh.

Question: What do you call the city that never sleeps?

Have a joke you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A great joke can make even the most serious among us crack a smile. So spread the sillies of your favorite joke, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!