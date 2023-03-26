Joke of the Day for March 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Question: Why did the snowman have no friends?

Answer: They were total flakes.

Today's Joke of the Day from TAG24 might make you melt!  © Collage: Unsplash/Showkat Chowdhury & TAG24

