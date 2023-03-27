Joke of the Day for March 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The best way to start your week off right is with a healthy dose of jokes! Here's today's to make your Monday more merry.

Joke of the Day

A dog thought a cat was making a joke...

...but he was just kitten!

Today's joke of the day it cat-tastic!
Today's joke of the day it cat-tastic!  © Collage: Unsplash/Alvan Nee & TAG24

Have a joke you'd like to be featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A great joke can kick your week off right and make you laugh all day long. So get in on the giggles, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Alvan Nee & TAG24

More on: