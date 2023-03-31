Joke of the Day for March 31, 2023: Get your funny on
There's nothing like a joke to turn your frown upside down. Here's a bit of dry humor to start your day off right.
Joke of the Day
There's nothing better than a warm drink when you're outside on a cold winter's day...
...except maybe a jacket.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
An epic joke can turn your day around and make someone else's shine. So spread the funnies, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Kevin Goodrich & TAG24