Joke of the Day for March 31, 2023: Get your funny on

There's nothing like a joke to turn your frown upside down. Here's a bit of dry humor to start your day off right.

There's nothing better than a warm drink when you're outside on a cold winter's day...

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

An epic joke can turn your day around and make someone else's shine. So spread the funnies, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!