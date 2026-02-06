Trump issues alarming list of demands for US elections ahead of crucial Midterms

Trump issued a bizarre list of demands in a social media post, ramping up his attacks on the US' electoral system and lobbying for his SAVE America Act.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump issued a list of demands for all future US elections as he continued to baselessly claim the electoral system was fraudulent/

President Donald Trump demanded a list of changes to the US' electoral system in a ranting, angry post on Truth Social.
© AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

"America's Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World," Trump claimed in a Thursday post on Truth Social. "We are either going to fix them, or we won't have a country any longer."

Trump went on to demand a list of things out of the Republicans, touting his SAVE America Act, which is set to be voted on by Congress next week and would initiate sweeping changes to the country's electoral system.

"All voters must show voter ID (identification!). All voters must show proof of United States citizenship to register for voting," Trump wrote. "No mail-in ballots (except for illness, disability, military, or travel!)."

The SAVE America Act is expected to pass through the House of Representatives next week but will likely stall in the Senate due to the GOP's insufficient majority.

Trump met with GOP senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, and Rick Scott on Thursday to discuss ways to push the vote through with a simple majority.

Democrats resolutely oppose the legislation and see it as an attempt by Trump to undermine the US' electoral system.

"The SAVE Act is an abomination," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. "It's Jim Crow 2.0 across the country."

