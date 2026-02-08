Trump praises new Honduras leader Nasry Asfura after Mar-a-Lago meeting

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Honduran counterpart Nasry Asfura, whom he endorsed on the campaign trail, following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

US President Donald Trump (r.) poses with Honduras' President Nasry Asfura at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 7, 2026. © Honduras Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

Asfura, a conservative businessman and former mayor of Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, was sworn in last week after winning November elections with Trump's backing.

Trump had threatened to cut aid to Central America's poorest country if his "friend" was defeated.

"I had a very important meeting with my friend, and the President of Honduras, Nasry 'Tito' Asfura," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Once I gave him my strong Endorsement, he won his Election! Tito and I share many of the same America First Values. We have a close partnership on Security."

He said the pair discussed investment and trade between the two nations.

Asfura is set to speak to media about the talks Sunday.

The Honduran presidency released a photo of the two leaders smiling and giving a thumbs up.