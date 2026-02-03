Trump again threatens Ilhan Omar with jail in outlandish post about Minnesota fraud

Washington DC - Just days after a man assaulted Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump again threatened to jail her.

President Donald Trump again threatened to jail Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her "terrible friends from Somalia." © Collage: AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images & AFP/Saul Loeb

"The theft and fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 billion dollars originally projected," Trump raged in a Saturday post on Truth Social. "The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening and did absolutely nothing about it."

Trump's comment came as part of an ongoing attack by the White House on Somali-Americans in Minnesota, based on a pandemic-era aid scandal.

"'Scammer' Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia," Trump wrote, misspelling Omar's name.

"'Governor' Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history or the most INCOMPETENT," he continued. "Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!"

Over recent months, Trump has increasingly fixated on Omar in long-winded social media tirades and even during rallies.

"She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia," Trump raged in a post on January 19.

His latest attack came less than a week after a man attacked Omar with apple cider vinegar during a town hall event in Minneapolis.