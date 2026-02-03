US sends billions in weapons to Israel and Saudi Arabia amid reports of imminent war with Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Friday approved multibillion-dollar weapons sales to both Israel and Saudi Arabia, at a point of high tensions with Iran.

The US State Department approved billions worth of weapons sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia amid reports of an imminent US war on Iran. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

The State Department said it green-lighted a $3.8-billion sale of 30 Apache attack helicopters to Israel, which has continued to violate the Gaza ceasefire on a near-daily basis.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in a statement.

"This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives."

Also in the package was a $1.8 billion sale of joint light tactical vehicles.

The US sends billions of dollars worth of military supplies per year to Israel, which faces widespread accusations of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza while maintaining a brutal apartheid regime in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Tensions are high elsewhere in the region as Trump deployed a major military contingent in waters near Iran.

The State Department also approved a $9-billion sale to Saudi Arabia for 730 Patriot missiles, which are used to defend against incoming attacks.

Israel last year waged an unprovoked war on Iran, one that the US briefly joined in an unprecedented act of aggression against Tehran.

Trump has since ratcheted up threats of a second major attack, which could come as soon as this weekend, according to military and diplomatic sources cited by Drop Site News.

Though Saudi Arabia has categorically said it will block the use of its airspace for any potential US operation, it has in the past given Israel permission to use it in order to counter Iranian strikes.