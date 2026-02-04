Nancy Mace allegedly ordered staff to rig her "hottest women in Congress" ranking on Reddit

Washington DC - Staffers for MAGA Congresswoman and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace recently revealed some wild, and potentially illegal , demands the politician has requested from them.

In recent interviews, staffers for Nancy Mace claimed she ordered them to boost her rankings in an online poll for the "hottest women in Congress." © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent interviews with New York Magazine, several unnamed sources claimed Mace had ordered them to visit forums on Reddit to boost her ratings and comments.

Multiple sources said she was "very adamant" about staff helping to boost her standings in a forum titled "hottest women in Congress," and upvote any comments that paint her in a good light.

One source also claimed that during her first term in office, Mace regularly instructed staff to bring liquor to her home to keep her house parties raging.

"When I worked for her, our poor scheduler was getting calls at two o'clock in the morning to come bring her bottles of tequila," one former staffer claimed.

When asked about the claims, Cameron Morabito, Mace's director of operations, called them "ridiculous" and said they "don't even merit a response."

"I hope she sues you for every dime you got paid to write this defamatory bulls**t," Morabito added.

Mace shared a video on X ahead of the article's publication, in which she described it as "a hit piece," and said the "establishment is coming after me" because "I stood for something."

The report comes after Mace, who has built a reputation for her contentious approach to politics, announced in August that she is running for governor of South Carolina.