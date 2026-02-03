Trump administration's 75-country visa ban challenged in new lawsuit

New York, New York - A new lawsuit filed on Monday takes aim at the Trump administration's halt to immigrant visa processing for people from 75 countries.

A protester holds a sign reading "Migration Is Not a Crime" outside the White House in Washington DC. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On behalf of Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC), African, Communities Together, and individual plaintiffs, a group of civil and human rights organizations has sued the US Department of State and Secretary Marco Rubio over the policy.

"By promulgating the DOS Blanket Visa Ban, the Blanket Visa Ban Cable, and the Consular Processing Cable, DOS attempts to eviscerate decades of settled immigration law and practice with the stroke of a pen – stripping families of dignity, denying working people fair consideration, and supplanting Congress's carefully calibrated framework with its own unlawful regime," the complaint reads.

The visa ban – which took effect January 21 – replaces individualized assessments for people from the impacted countries with a processing regime based solely on nationality. The State Department sought to justify the move by claiming that immigrants from those countries pose a higher risk of becoming "public charges."

"The vast majority of immigrants, including from the 75 countries, do not receive any type of welfare benefits, including SNAP benefits (which are not cash benefits relevant to public charge). Therefore, the assertion that nationals from these countries are 'high risk for becoming a public charge' is not only unsupported but incorrect," the lawsuit counters.

The plaintiffs argue the ban violates the Administrative Procedure Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the US Constitution's equal protection guarantee.