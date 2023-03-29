Adidas backs down in Black Lives Matter legal dispute

Herzogenaurach, Germany - Adidas is withdrawing its request to the US Trademark Office opposing Black Lives Matter 's application to trademark its well-known three-stripes logo.

Adidas is withdrawing its request to the US Trademark Office opposing Black Lives Matter's application to trademark its well-known three-stripes logo. © Collage: Christof STACHE / AFP & Black Lives Matter

"We are already in the process of withdrawing the opposition to the trademark application filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation," a company spokeswoman said in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on Wednesday.



Sports giant Adidas had filed the application to oppose the request on Monday, claiming that the Black Lives Matter three-stripe design was too similar to their own logo, which they have been using for over 70 years.

The German company quickly announced it was rowing back on the decision, however, without giving a reason.

The Black Lives Matter foundation had applied for the patent on its design back in November 2020, according to official documents.