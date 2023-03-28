Beyoncé and Adidas are reportedly done after disappointing performance

Portland, Oregon - Adidas' deal with Beyoncé and her fashion brand Ivy Park will definitely end by mutual agreement, according to a new report!

A Wall Street Journal article citing people familiar with the matter says the contract, which expires at the end of this year, will not be extended.

An Adidas spokesperson refused initial comment on the stories, but rumors had been swirling since last week.

The Ivy Park product line reportedly has not been meeting Adidas' expectations for the products. The German company had to pump money into the brand every year, the report claims.

This differs from previous explanations, which focused on "creative differences" between the two parties.