DC to ditch Black Lives Matter Plaza after mayor caves to MAGA funding blackmail

Washington DC - DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the popular Black Lives Matter mural will soon disappear as MAGA Republicans threaten to take away the city's federal funding.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced the city's Black Lives Matter mural will be painted over in response to a Republican bill. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

In a statement shared on Tuesday afternoon, Bowser revealed the mural, located in the city's BLM Plaza, will be painted over as part of the upcoming America 250 project.

"The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," Bowser wrote.

"The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern," she added. "Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts."

Her statement came a day after Republican congressman Andrew Clyde of Georgia introduced legislation threatening to withhold funds from the US capital unless the mural is painted over, the plaza renamed Liberty Plaza, and the phrase Black Lives Matter is scrubbed from "each website, document, and other material under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia"

"It's past time for Congress to exercise its constitutional authority over Washington's affairs to remove BLM Plaza and rename the street to Liberty Plaza," Clyde told Breitbart News. "Our capital city must serve as a beacon of freedom, patriotism, and safety – not wokeness, divisiveness, and lawlessness."