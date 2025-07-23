Florida traffic stop of Black driver caught on video sparks outrage over police violence: "It was brutality"

Jacksonville, Florida - Footage of Florida deputies smashing in a Black man's car window and punching and dragging him from the vehicle has sparked renewed public outrage over police violence .

A police officer hits the window of a car occupied by William McNeil Jr. before forcibly dragging him from the vehicle in screenshots from a video of a February 19, 2025, traffic stop in Florida. © Law Office of Harry M. Daniels/TMX/Handout via REUTERS

A cellphone video and subsequently released bodycam footage of the February 19 traffic stop show a white officer smashing the window of William McNeil Jr.'s car and violently beating him.

Before that, the 22-year-old driver had asked why he was being pulled over. He was told he didn't have his headlights on.

In the video, McNeil replies that he does not need headlights, as it is the middle of the day and not raining. He does not get out of his car right away and asks to speak to the officer's supervisor.

One of the white officers breaks the windshield with his fist and appears to punch McNeil in the face. The cellphone video shows the driver holding up his empty hands, though the arresting officer's report claims he was reaching for the floorboard of the vehicle where a large knife was sitting."

The report claims the deputies later found a knife when searching the vehicle.

McNeil is dragged from the vehicle as an officer strikes him again. He is violently forced to the ground and handcuffed.

"Force absolutely looks ugly," Sheriff TK Waters told reporters on Monday. "Whether or not the officer involved acted within or outside JSO [Jacksonville Sheriff's Office] policy, that's still what we are investigating."

Waters said he assumed McNeil shared the cellphone footage because he "intended to inflame the public," claiming that "important facts" about the incident had been concealed to further what the sheriff called an "anti-police agenda."