Ex-policeman in Breonna Taylor killing sentenced after DOJ request for extreme leniency

Louisville, Kentucky - A federal judge on Monday rejected an appeal for leniency by the Justice Department and sentenced an ex-police officer to 33 months in prison for violating the civil rights of a Black woman whose 2020 killing fueled widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

Former police officer Brett Hankison (r.) has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor. © Collage: Jeff Dean / AFP & Handout / Shelby County Detention Center / AFP

Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police department detective, was convicted by a jury in Kentucky in November of one count of abusing Breonna Taylor's civil rights for shots fired during a botched police raid on her home.

In an unusual intervention, Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, had asked Judge Rebecca Jennings last week to sentence Hankison to time served – the single day he spent in jail at the time of his arrest.

But Jennings, who was appointed to the bench by Donald Trump during his first term as president, rejected the recommendation and said she was troubled by the prosecutor's sentencing memorandum and arguments for leniency, the Louisville Courier Journal said.

She sentenced Hankison to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He faced a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The deaths of Taylor (26) and George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, became the focus of a wave of mass protests in the US and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.