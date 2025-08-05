Trump administration to reinstall Confederate statue toppled by protesters
Washington DC - The US National Park Service (NPS) announced Monday that it will reinstall a statue in Washington of a Confederate general that was torn down amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.
Reinstalling the statue of Albert Pike supports two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump early in his second term, the NPS said in a statement: one "on Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful" and another on "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."
The statue was the only memorial to a Confederate general in the US capital before it was toppled.
Statues honoring the Confederacy – which seceded from the US in order to preserve slavery, prompting the 1861-1865 Civil War – were targeted for removal as symbols of white supremacy during the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protests broke out nationwide in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Trump, who was president at the time, called the toppling of the Pike statue a "disgrace."
"The D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Albert Pike statue "undergoing restoration"
The NPS said the Pike statue has "been in secure storage since its removal and is currently undergoing restoration."
It aims to reinstall the statue by October 2025.
After losing re-election later in 2020, Trump went on to run again in 2024, winning on pledges to harshly crack down on immigration and to reverse many of the social and racial justice policies enacted in the wake of Floyd's death.
Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton of DC called the move to reinstall the Pike statue "indefensible" and said she would reintroduce legislation for its removal.
"I've long believed Confederate statues should be placed in museums as historical artifacts, not remain in parks and locations that imply honor," Norton said in a statement. "The decision to honor Albert Pike by reinstalling the Pike statue is as odd and indefensible as it is morally objectionable."
"A statue honoring a racist and a traitor has no place on the streets of DC," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: ZACH GIBSON / AFP & Alex Wroblewski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP