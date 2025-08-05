Trump administration to reinstall Confederate statue toppled by protesters

Washington DC - The US National Park Service (NPS) announced Monday that it will reinstall a statue in Washington of a Confederate general that was torn down amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

Demonstrators hold signs calling for an end to white supremacy while standing in front of the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike in Washington DC. © ZACH GIBSON / AFP

Reinstalling the statue of Albert Pike supports two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump early in his second term, the NPS said in a statement: one "on Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful" and another on "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

The statue was the only memorial to a Confederate general in the US capital before it was toppled.

Statues honoring the Confederacy – which seceded from the US in order to preserve slavery, prompting the 1861-1865 Civil War – were targeted for removal as symbols of white supremacy during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests broke out nationwide in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Trump, who was president at the time, called the toppling of the Pike statue a "disgrace."

"The D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested," Trump wrote on Twitter.