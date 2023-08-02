Henrietta Lacks' family reaches deal over groundbreaking cells harvested in the '50s

Baltimore, Maryland - A biotechnology company has reached a settlement with the family of Henrietta Lacks , an African-American woman whose cells were used for groundbreaking medical research without her consent.

The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific, which they said had made billions from tissue taken without consent from Lacks' cervical cancer tumor. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who filed a lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of the Lacks' estate, announced on Tuesday that the family had agreed to a confidential deal with Massachusetts-based firm Thermo Fisher Scientific.



"The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of court," Crump said, noting that Tuesday would have been Lacks' 103rd birthday.

Crump, who has represented the family of George Floyd and other Black victims of US police violence, said the settlement provides "some measure of justice for Henrietta Lacks, 70 years later."

The 31-year-old Lacks, a tobacco farmer from Virginia and mother of five, died of cervical cancer in 1951 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

During attempts to cure her shortly before she died, Lacks' abnormally resilient cancer cells were removed from her tumor and were used for decades by researchers without her family's knowledge.

The cells, dubbed HeLa for the first letters of her first and last names, were the first-ever human cells to grow endlessly in the lab – all others harvested up to that point died.