Trump's DOJ to end probes of police violence spurred by Black Lives Matter movement

Washington DC - The US Department of Justice announced Wednesday it was dropping lawsuits regarding police violence filed in the aftermath of high-profile killings of Black people in 2020.

George Floyd Square is pictured as the sun rises on May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the three-year anniversary of his police murder. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The investigations, launched by the administration of former President Joe Biden, were prompted by the murders of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, both Black Americans whose deaths at the hands of police spurred widespread Black Lives Matter protests that summer.

The Justice Department, now under President Donald Trump, said in a statement Wednesday it was "beginning the process of dismissing lawsuits against the Louisville, Kentucky and Minneapolis, Minnesota police departments."

It claimed the lawsuits were "wrongly equating statistical disparities with intentional discrimination and heavily relying on flawed methodologies and incomplete data."

The DOJ also claimed that the reforms from the investigations go beyond accusations of excessive use of force and discrimination instead resulting in "micromanagement" of law enforcement "by federal courts and expensive independent monitors."