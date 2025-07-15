Ukrainians celebrate as Trump claims Melania is pushing him to get tough with Putin

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently claimed First Lady Melania Trump may be convincing him to take a different diplomatic approach with Russia, and Ukrainians are all for it.

Ukrainians have been praising First Lady Melania Trump (r.) after President Donald Trump claimed she has been urging him to help the country take on Russia. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, while speaking with the press during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House, the president claimed that Melania, who is originally from Slovenia, pointed out Russian President Vladimir Putin's dishonesty regarding his ongoing attempt to invade Ukraine.

"I go home. I tell the first lady, 'You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.' She said, 'Oh, really? Another city was just hit,'" Trump said.

Later that day, Trump gave a similar account, but this time using it as something of a stand-up comedy bit.

"There's times I'd get home, I'd say, 'First lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we're finished,'... She [said] to me one time, 'Wow, that's strange because they just bombed a nursing home.' I'd say, 'What!?'" he recounted, eliciting laughter from a crowd.

Trump's remarks came a day after he announced the US would be sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. During the meeting on Monday, he also told Russia to end the war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions.

The Republican appears to be taking a new approach to achieving diplomacy, and some Ukrainians now believe they have Melania to thank for it.