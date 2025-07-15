Ukrainians celebrate as Trump claims Melania is pushing him to get tough with Putin
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently claimed First Lady Melania Trump may be convincing him to take a different diplomatic approach with Russia, and Ukrainians are all for it.
On Monday, while speaking with the press during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House, the president claimed that Melania, who is originally from Slovenia, pointed out Russian President Vladimir Putin's dishonesty regarding his ongoing attempt to invade Ukraine.
"I go home. I tell the first lady, 'You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.' She said, 'Oh, really? Another city was just hit,'" Trump said.
Later that day, Trump gave a similar account, but this time using it as something of a stand-up comedy bit.
"There's times I'd get home, I'd say, 'First lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we're finished,'... She [said] to me one time, 'Wow, that's strange because they just bombed a nursing home.' I'd say, 'What!?'" he recounted, eliciting laughter from a crowd.
Trump's remarks came a day after he announced the US would be sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. During the meeting on Monday, he also told Russia to end the war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions.
The Republican appears to be taking a new approach to achieving diplomacy, and some Ukrainians now believe they have Melania to thank for it.
Ukrainians on social media praise Melania Trump
During the 2024 presidential race, Trump vowed to quickly end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but since taking office, he appeared to cozy up to Putin, while insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator."
According to The Guardian, the magazine Business in Ukraine observed that "there is a lot of love on social media tonight for Melania Trump" following the president's weapons announcement on Monday.
One X user on Monday even shared a post with the caption "Agent Melania Trumpenko" and a picture of the first lady wearing the Ukrainian trident insignia.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP