Police officers now face federal charges in beating death of Tyre Nichols

Memphis, Tennessee - Five police officers already charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols, a young African American man who died after being beaten, now face federal indictment, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Five police officers already charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols are now facing a federal indictment. © Collage: SETH HERALD & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Videos showed the officers, who are all Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols during a traffic stop close to his home in Memphis on January 7, three days before he died in hospital.

"The country watched in horror as Tyre Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a brief video statement posted online.

The department said the five officers, who have been fired, "willfully deprived Nichols of his constitutional rights," resulting in "bodily injury and the death of Nichols."

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Memphis charged the five former officers with federal civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction offenses, the Department of Justice said.

The officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. - have already been charged by state prosecutors in Tennessee with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, official misconduct, and "official oppression."

They have pleaded not guilty.