San Francisco's bold reparations plan gets a big boost

San Francisco, California - San Francisco's reparations proposal received unanimous support from the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, setting the stage for one of the greatest reinvestments in Black community life in US history.

San Francisco's Fillmore District, known as the "Harlem of the West," was one of the neighborhoods targeted during the urban renewal era. © IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

San Francisco's legislative body adopted a resolution on Tuesday night accepting a reparations draft plan crafted by the African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC) to acknowledge and atone for the city's ongoing legacy of enslavement and institutional racism.

The proposal – the boldest of any US local task force to date – calls for one-time $5-million payouts to eligible individuals and a guaranteed annual household income of at least $97,000 for 250 years. Tax credits, loan forgiveness programs, and $1 housing options are also part of the equation, as is a mandatory Black History and Culture core curriculum in public schools.

The measures account not only for the city's complicity in the system of enslavement but also in the urban renewal era, when local agencies targeted primarily Black neighborhoods for redevelopment, displacing thousands of residents.

Today, Black San Franciscans constitute less than 6% of the city's population – down from 15-17% just a few decades prior – while making up more than 50% of those incarcerated. Meanwhile, the average income for a Black household in San Francisco is just $31,000 a year compared to over $100,000 for everybody else.