Decatur City Commission approves creation of reparations task force

A statue of former Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis is unveiled on August 24, 2024, in Decatur, Georgia, replacing a Confederate monument that was removed in 2020. © Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The resolution formally acknowledges the city's role in the trafficking and enslavement of people of African descent as well as in discriminatory zoning and development, underinvestment, school segregation, and other abuses targeting Black communities.

"The City extends a full and public apology to the Black residents of Decatur – past and present – and their descendants, for its role in perpetuating discrimination, oppression, subjugation and the resulting harms, profiting from policies rooted in the system of white supremacy," the text reads.

To rectify ongoing harms, the city commission has green lit the establishment of a reparations task force to compile records of Black land and property loss, economic displacement, legalized discrimination, and more as well as to provide recommendations for repair.

The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is charged with offering recommendations for the 11 members of the body, who are to include: