Decatur City Commission approves creation of reparations task force
Decatur, Georgia - The Decatur City Commission on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to establish a local reparations task force.
The resolution formally acknowledges the city's role in the trafficking and enslavement of people of African descent as well as in discriminatory zoning and development, underinvestment, school segregation, and other abuses targeting Black communities.
"The City extends a full and public apology to the Black residents of Decatur – past and present – and their descendants, for its role in perpetuating discrimination, oppression, subjugation and the resulting harms, profiting from policies rooted in the system of white supremacy," the text reads.
To rectify ongoing harms, the city commission has green lit the establishment of a reparations task force to compile records of Black land and property loss, economic displacement, legalized discrimination, and more as well as to provide recommendations for repair.
The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is charged with offering recommendations for the 11 members of the body, who are to include:
- 3 residents with family ties to the Beacon, Bottom, or Oakhurst communities
- 2 members of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights
- 2 historians with specialization in African-American or Southern urban history
- 1 legal expert in civil and human rights, international law, and reparations
- 1 youth representative (under 25)
- 1 representative from the Decatur City Commission
- 1 representative from Better Together Advisory Board
The reparations task force is to submit its final report and recommendations within 36 months of its first convening, to take place within 60 days of confirmation of at least seven to nine members. It will remain in operation "until full redress has been achieved" or until members agree by consensus to dissolve.
Cover photo: Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP