New FEMA boss uses first speech to staff to go on bizarre rant: "Don't get in my way"

Washington DC - David Richardson , the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), used his first speech in the role to warn against attempts to "undermine" him or get in his way.

Acting FEMA boss David Richardson warned staffers not to get in his way in a bizarre and threatening speech. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"Don't get in my way," Richardson told staff at FEMA per CBS News, before taking swings against FEMA employees who oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.

"If you're one of those 20% of the people, and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not, because I will run right over you. I will achieve the president's intent."

The new Senior Official Performing the Duties of FEMA Administrator came to the position less than a day after former acting administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired for openly criticized Trump's plan to eliminate the agency.

"I do not believe it is in the best interests of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency," Hamilton told a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday confirmed that Trump had fired Hamilton for openly criticizing the president.

"I can't recall the full title, but essentially, I'm acting," said Richardson, a former Marine, as part of a 17-minute rant delivered to staff on Friday in the wake of Hamilton's firing. "I don't need the full title."

"All I need is the authority from the president to put me in here as some degree of acting, and I will make sure that his intent gets completed. I don't stop at yield signs," he continued.