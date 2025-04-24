Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson launches public application for reparations task force

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, in partnership with the Office of Equity and Racial Justice and the Aldermanic Black Caucus, has launched a public application process for the city's reparations task force. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The City of Chicago is calling for applicants to join a task force aimed at creating a framework for reparations to address the lasting impacts of anti-Black policies and practices, from the enslavement era through the present day.

"This Reparations Task Force represents a pivotal moment in our city’s history and my administration’s ongoing pursuit to repair the generations of harm our people have endured," Johnson said in a statement.

"By bringing together diverse voices and expertise from across our communities, we are doing more than just studying the past – we are creating Chicago's first comprehensive roadmap for reparations that will build a more equitable future that centers justice for all."

The task force – launched via executive order last Juneteenth – is set to have 40 members, 15 of whom will be selected from the public application process. The other 25 will be appointed by the Office of the Mayor and the Aldermanic Black Caucus.

The body is expected to meet monthly for 90-minute meetings as well as hold public hearings. According to the executive order, the city's Office of Equity and Racial Justice is to present a report and recommendations within 12 months of the task force's first meeting.

"As a descendant of chattel slavery, it is a profound honor to lead this vital work," Chicago Alderman Desmon Yancy said. "The Reparations Task Force and Study is more than a policy initiative – it is a moral obligation. It’s about righting historic wrongs, honoring our ancestors, and building a future rooted in dignity and fairness for all."