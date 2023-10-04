Tacoma police officers' trial over killing of Manuel Ellis begins

Tacoma, Washington - Opening statements on Tuesday launched the Pierce County Superior Court trial of three Tacoma, Washington state, police officers charged in the suffocation death of a Black pedestrian in March 2020.

Family, friends, and community members attend a vigil at the intersection where Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma Police custody on March 3, 2020. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

Manuel Ellis (33) died from oxygen deprivation, an autopsy showed. He was Tased, choked, struck, handcuffed, hogtied, and sat and kneeled on by a series of officers while repeatedly stating that he couldn't breathe.



Eyewitness videos of the officers struggling with Ellis, and a nearby home surveillance camera that captured audio of Ellis' pleas that he couldn't breathe, are expected to be central to the prosecution's case.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide.

Lawyers for Matthew Collins (40), Christopher "Shane" Burbank (38), and Timothy Rankine (34) took aim at the high level of methamphetamine found in Ellis' system as an alternative explanation for his death.

Collins and Burbank are charged with second-degree murder; all three officers are charged with first-degree manslaughter.

They have pleaded not guilty, are free on bail, and remain on paid leave from the Tacoma Police Department.