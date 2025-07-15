Trump says "credible" Epstein file info should be released: "I would like to see that also"

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Tuesday the US Justice Department should release all "credible" information from its probe into notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein as he sought to douse a firestorm of criticism from his supporters over his handling of the case.

The president is facing the most serious split of his political career from his famously loyal right-wing base over suspicions that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures they say are implicated.

"The attorney general has handled that very well," the Republican leader said of Pam Bondi, who leads the Justice Department, when he was asked about the case at the White House.

Trump repeated his claim that the Epstein files were "made up" by his Democratic predecessors in the White House – even though he said multiple times during the election campaign that he would "probably" release them.

"The Attorney General's handled that very well. She's really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at it, you'll understand that," he said.

"I would like to see that also," he said, seemingly alluding to the release of more information on the case, before noting that "the credibility is very important."

Asked whether Bondi had told him if his own name appeared in a file related to Epstein, Trump said "no," casually adding that Bondi has "given us just a very quick briefing."

"It's going to be up to her," he added. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."