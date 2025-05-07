Roger Fortson's family files civil rights lawsuit in police killing of Black airman

Pensacola, Florida - The family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson has filed a new civil rights lawsuit in the Black 23-year-old's May 2024 police killing in Florida.

Meka Fortson (c.), the mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, speaks in May 2024 about the police killing of her son as attorney Ben Crump (r.) looks on. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The suit targets the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, former Deputy Eddie Duran, the Elan Apartments where Fortson lived, as well as a leasing agent identified as Jane Doe.

"Mr. Fortson, who was lawfully in possession of a legally owned firearm and posed no threat, was killed as a result of a cascade of negligent, reckless and unconstitutional actions by both law enforcement and the apartment complex where he resided," the complaint reads.

Fortson was fatally shot by Duran on May 3 of last year following a report of a domestic disturbance, which staff at the apartment complex said was taking place in Fortson's home. The special missions aviator was alone on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend at the time.

Bodycam footage shows Duran banging on Fortson's door and yelling, "Sheriff’s office – open the door!" Fortson then opened the door while holding a gun in his right hand pointed at the ground.

Duran told Fortson to "step back" and immediately opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

The lawsuit accuses the ex-deputy – who has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter with a firearm – of excessive and unconstitutional deadly force in the killing.