Iran confirms next round of US nuclear talks to be in Italy not Oman

Tehran, Iran - The next round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US will be held on Saturday in Italy and not Oman, Iranian state media reported.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami (R) during the "National Day of Nuclear Technology" in Tehran, on April 9, 2025. © Iranian Presidency / AFP

"The second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will be held next Saturday in Rome... and the Omani foreign ministry will be hosting the talks," Iran's state TV said.

European officials had earlier said the talks would be held in Rome, but Iranian officials had insisted they would be held in Oman.

Also on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Italian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that the talks would be held in Rome.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a post on X appeared to criticize the changing of the location of the talks.

"In diplomacy, such a move, promoted by extremist elements lacking an understanding of logic or the art of reasonable negotiation, can jeopardise any beginning," he said, adding that it can "be seen as a lack of seriousness and good faith."

The first round of talks, held last Saturday in Oman's capital Muscat, was led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.