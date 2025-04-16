Iran confirms next round of US nuclear talks to be in Italy not Oman
Tehran, Iran - The next round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US will be held on Saturday in Italy and not Oman, Iranian state media reported.
"The second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will be held next Saturday in Rome... and the Omani foreign ministry will be hosting the talks," Iran's state TV said.
European officials had earlier said the talks would be held in Rome, but Iranian officials had insisted they would be held in Oman.
Also on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Italian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that the talks would be held in Rome.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a post on X appeared to criticize the changing of the location of the talks.
"In diplomacy, such a move, promoted by extremist elements lacking an understanding of logic or the art of reasonable negotiation, can jeopardise any beginning," he said, adding that it can "be seen as a lack of seriousness and good faith."
The first round of talks, held last Saturday in Oman's capital Muscat, was led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Iran says Uranium enrichment is "non-negotiable" as UN watchdog voices concern
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran's enrichment of uranium as part of its nuclear program was "non-negotiable" after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called for a halt.
"Iran's enrichment is a real, accepted matter. We are ready to build confidence in response to possible concerns, but the issue of enrichment is non-negotiable," Araghchi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Iran is not far from having an atomic bomb, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog was quoted as saying in a Le Monde interview published Wednesday, just hours before a visit to Tehran.
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said Iran still had a way to go before getting the bomb, but added: "They're not far from it, you have to acknowledge."
Cover photo: Iranian Presidency / AFP