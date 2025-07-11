Cincinnati teen deported to Honduras feels like foreigner in birth country: "I miss everything"

Guapinol, Honduras - Emerson Colindres had just finished high school when he was sent back to Honduras by the US, a country that he had called home since he was eight years old.

Emerson Colindres spends time with his family at their home in Marcovia, Honduras, on June 24, 2025. © Jorge CABRERA / AFP

Now, like many other young people who have been deported after emigrating to the US as children, he is struggling to adapt to life in a homeland that feels foreign to him.

The 19-year-old's life changed dramatically on June 4, when he was arrested while attending an appointment with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Cincinnati, Ohio. He had never been in trouble with the law before.

After two weeks in prison, the teenager was put on a charter flight with other people deported to Honduras.

Colindres had left his home country in 2014 with his mother and sister to escape a life of poverty, entering the US as undocumented immigrants.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, thousands of young migrants have been deported to the countries where they were born, but which they barely know.

Washington has deported 11,823 Hondurans this year, according to official figures from the Central American nation. Of those sent back, 2,846 were under the age of 20.