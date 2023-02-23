Alaska Republican slammed for suggesting fatal child abuse is "benefit to society"
Juneau, Alaska - The Alaska House has voted on Wednesday to censure Republican state Representative David Eastman over his shocking remarks about child abuse.
Eastman stoked controversy on Monday during a committee hearing.
He asked Alaska Children's Trust President and CEO Trevor Storrs to comment on "the argument that I have heard on occasion where in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society," the Associated Press reported.
"Did you say, 'a benefit for society?'" a stunned Storrs asked, to which Eastman replied, "Talking dollars."
It "gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment," the GOP lawmaker claimed.
Eastman votes against censuring himself
State Representative Andrew Gray introduced a resolution to censure Eastman in the wake of his inexcusable comments, which the Anchorage Democrat characterized as "offensive, insulting and unsubstantiated statements that undermine the dignity of the House."
The Republican-controlled House voted 35-1 in favor of censure, with the disgraced representative the only member of the chamber to take his own side.
It's not the first time Eastman has faced such disciplinary measures. In 2017, he was censured for claiming some women in Alaska try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city" for abortions.
Eastman was removed last session from the then-Republican minority caucus and from two committees. He has also faced challenges over his ties to the far-right Oath Keepers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Office of Representative David Eastman