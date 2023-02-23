Alaska Republican slammed for suggesting fatal child abuse is "benefit to society"

Juneau, Alaska - The Alaska House has voted on Wednesday to censure Republican state Representative David Eastman over his shocking remarks about child abuse.

Alaska GOP state Representative David Eastman is under fire for suggesting that fatal child abuse may be a "benefit to society." © Screenshot/Facebook/Office of Representative David Eastman

Eastman stoked controversy on Monday during a committee hearing.

He asked Alaska Children's Trust President and CEO Trevor Storrs to comment on "the argument that I have heard on occasion where in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society," the Associated Press reported.

"Did you say, 'a benefit for society?'" a stunned Storrs asked, to which Eastman replied, "Talking dollars."

It "gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment," the GOP lawmaker claimed.