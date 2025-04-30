Trump explodes at New York Times with threat-laden post over Paramount lawsuit coverage

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was considering legal action against the New York Times as he went on a furious rant about its coverage of his lawsuit over a 60 Minutes episode.

In a long Truth Social post, blasted the New York Times' coverage of his case against CBS-owner Paramount, saying it "makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying."

"Tortious interference" occurs when a contract or business relationship is intentionally damaged by another person's actions.

Trump's grudge against 60 Minutes relates to a pre-election interview with his one-time Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, which he alleges was edited to remove an embarrassing response.

Paramount leadership has reportedly approved plans to settle with Trump, to help win regulatory approval of the company's merger with Skydance.

In reporting on the potential settlement, the New York Times cited legal analysts who view Trump's case as baseless, likely to be dismissed or fail under broad protections for freedom of the press.

"The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER," Trump ranted Wednesday.

"Despite all of the above... the Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that 'people' said that the case is baseless."

"Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior."