Trump faces new impeachment push from Congressman Shri Thanedar

Washington DC - Congressman Shri Thanedar announced Monday that he has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump .

Congressman Shri Thanedar (l.) has introduced an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & REUTERS

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," Thanedar said in a statement.

"His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service," the Michigan Democrat continued. "We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

Thanedar's resolution includes seven articles of impeachment with a range of accusations against Trump:

Obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power by denying due process rights in his mass deportation campaign

Usurpation of appropriations power in dismantling congressionally established agencies and impounding federal funds

Abuse of trade powers in imposing economically damaging tariffs and threatening military invasion against sovereign nations

Violation of the First Amendment in retaliating against people exercising their free speech rights

Unlawfully empowering Elon Musk through the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency

Bribery and corruption involving dismissing criminal cases, soliciting foreign emoluments, and extortionate settlements for personal and political gain.

Tyrannical overreach in seeking to consolidate unchecked power, erode civil liberties, and defy constitutional limits on presidential authority

Thanedar earlier this month called for Trump's impeachment over his refusal to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported from the US to El Salvador, where he remains locked up.