Two suspects arrested in connection with Kristi Noem's purse snatching

Washington DC - Two men were recently arrested for allegedly stealing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem 's purse, and both of whom are immigrants.

On Sunday, Noem, who has been carrying out the Trump administration's aggressive anti-migration efforts, shared an X post announcing the arrest of the first suspect and thanked the US Secret Service (USSS) for nabbing the "career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years."

"Unfortunately, so many families in this country have been made victims by crime, and that's why President [Donald Trump] is working every single day to make America safe and get these criminal aliens off of our streets," she added.

Later that day, Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, shared a post announcing a second suspect had been arrested in Florida, who is "believed to be a co-conspirator" in connection with the purse snatching and a "pattern of robberies and thefts."

Noem was dining with her family on Easter Sunday at the Capital Burger restaurant in DC when a thief grabbed her bag, which contained her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash.

According to a statement from the USSS, Mario Bustamante Leiva (49) is now facing two counts of robbery and additional charges in connection with another incident.