Anna Paulina Luna to host hearing after claiming US has evidence of "interdimensional beings"
Washington DC - Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna will soon host a House hearing concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) after claiming the government has evidence of "interdimensional beings."
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee shared a news release announcing that its Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which Luna chairs, will hold a hearing titled Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM ET.
Committee members will hear from witnesses on concerns about the disclosure of UAPs, "information held by federal agencies," and "transparency issues" surrounding the Department of Defense.
"The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans’ safety," Luna said in a statement.
"I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how the federal government can improve transparency and provide better answers on UAPs," she added.
Anna Paulina Luna claims Congress has seen proof of alien beings
The announcement comes after Luna did an interview last week with podcaster Joe Rogan, during which she claimed members of Congress have seen proof of "interdimensional beings."
"What I can tell you without getting into classified conversations is that there have been incidences that I believe were very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space," Luna claimed.
"Based on the photos that I've seen, I'm very confident that there's things out there that have not been created by mankind."
Luna went on to argue that "thousands upon thousands of people throughout time" who have reported UAP incidents could not have all been wrong, adding, "We know the US government has not exactly been clean in a lot of what they've done with the American people, specifically to the topic of UFOs."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP