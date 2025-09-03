Epstein survivors join Congress news conference and vow to make "client list" of their own
Washington DC - Members of Congress recently held a press conference alongside survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse to demand the release of all files related to the federal case against the late financier.
The conference on Wednesday, which was led by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California and Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky, saw a number of survivors speak, with some sharing details of their experience being abused by Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"I remembered crying the entire way home, thinking about how I couldn't ever tell anyone about what actually happened in that house," survivor Jena-Lisa Jones recalled.
"This guy was so rich and had so many pictures with so many famous people, and no one would have ever believed me if I told them," she added.
The conference was aimed at raising support for Khanna and Massie's Epstein Files Transparency Act, which seeks to force a House vote to release all the files related to Epstein being kept by President Donald Trump and his administration.
It was the first time in years that the survivors joined together to speak publicly, and featured some who were coming forward for the very first time.
"A nation that allows rich and powerful men to traffic and abuse young girls without consequences is a nation that has lost its moral and spiritual core," Khanna said of their effort.
Of the majority-Republican House, only Massie, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who attended the event, have come out in support of the resolution. Massie says he only needs two more signatures from Republicans to push the vote.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has aggressively opposed the measure, has argued that releasing the files "endangers the survivors and victims," while the White House described the resolution as "a very hostile act to the administration."
Survivors call out Trump and set out to reveal alleged Epstein "clients"
In recent months, President Trump and his administration have been facing heavy backlash for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to release all of the files related to Epstein's case to the public.
Trump, who was a longtime friend of Epstein's, has faced allegations of being named in the files.
On Tuesday, a House of Representatives committee released thousands of heavily redacted pages from the files, but they did not reveal much new information on the case.
The survivors during the conference agreed that the entirety of the files should be released to the public.
Several survivors called Trump out directly for calling the case a "hoax" and for his well-known connections with Epstein.
Many also spoke about their issues with the administration recently moving Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sex trafficking sentence, to a minimum security prison in Texas, and allowing her to give testimony to the Justice Department in which she insisted she, Epstein, and Trump had done nothing wrong.
One victim said that though the Trump administration insists there is no "client list" that Epstein kept, the survivors were working together to "confidentially compile the names we all know who were regularly in the Epstein world."
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who claimed that she has urged Trump to meet with the survivors, promised to "walk across that floor and say every damn name" on the list compiled by the survivors.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP