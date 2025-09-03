Epstein survivors join Congress news conference and vow to make "client list" of their own

Washington DC - Members of Congress recently held a press conference alongside survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse to demand the release of all files related to the federal case against the late financier.

Victims of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have demanded the government publicly release all files related to the case. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The conference on Wednesday, which was led by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California and Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky, saw a number of survivors speak, with some sharing details of their experience being abused by Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I remembered crying the entire way home, thinking about how I couldn't ever tell anyone about what actually happened in that house," survivor Jena-Lisa Jones recalled.

"This guy was so rich and had so many pictures with so many famous people, and no one would have ever believed me if I told them," she added.

The conference was aimed at raising support for Khanna and Massie's Epstein Files Transparency Act, which seeks to force a House vote to release all the files related to Epstein being kept by President Donald Trump and his administration.

It was the first time in years that the survivors joined together to speak publicly, and featured some who were coming forward for the very first time.

"A nation that allows rich and powerful men to traffic and abuse young girls without consequences is a nation that has lost its moral and spiritual core," Khanna said of their effort.

Of the majority-Republican House, only Massie, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who attended the event, have come out in support of the resolution. Massie says he only needs two more signatures from Republicans to push the vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has aggressively opposed the measure, has argued that releasing the files "endangers the survivors and victims," while the White House described the resolution as "a very hostile act to the administration."