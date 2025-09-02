Trump signals impending troop deployment to Chicago with ominous tweet: "Soon"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly hinted at sending troops to Chicago, which he branded the "most dangerous city in the world."

President Donald Trump suggested he will "soon" send the National Guard into Chicago in his latest takeover of a major, Democratic-led city. © Collage: REUTERS

"I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, referring to his deployment of the National Guard to the US capital beginning last month.

"Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far," he said, insisting that Democratic Governor JB Pritzker "needs help badly, he just doesn't know it yet."

Trump cited in his post the latest crime statistics from the US' third-largest city: some 54 people shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, including eight deaths, with similar figures for the previous two weekends.

"Chicago will be safe again, and soon," he said.

The comments come as the Republican leader repeatedly threatens to send thousands of US military personnel into Democratic strongholds like Chicago and Baltimore, cities he has slammed as high-crime zones flooded with undocumented immigrants.

Pritzker has clashed with Trump in recent days, accusing the president of launching "an invasion" to boost his mass deportation agenda and secure the 2026 midterm elections. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also signed an executive order prohibiting local police from collaborating with service members or immigration enforcement.

On Monday, thousands turned out in the streets as part of nationwide Labor Day protests aimed in part at the administration's attack on immigrants' rights.

Before Washington DC, thousands of National Guard troops and US Marines were deployed to Los Angeles beginning in June, amid an uprising against ICE raids terrorizing local communities.