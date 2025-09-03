Nancy Mace leaves House meeting with Epstein victims in "full blown panic attack"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace was recently spotted storming out of a House meeting after members of Congress heard testimonies from victims of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace stormed out of a House meeting with victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in tears. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee held a two-hour closed-door meeting during which six victims spoke with representatives – including the committee's Chair James Comer and House Speaker Mike Johnson – regarding a probe into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case.



At one point, Mace, who has been an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, abruptly left the meeting in tears and refused to answer questions from reporters.

She later shared an X post, explaining that as a recent survivor, hearing the stories sent her into a "full-blown panic attack," leaving her sweating, hyperventilating, shaking, and unable to breathe.

"I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us," Mace added.

Earlier this year, Mace gave a speech on the House floor, accusing her ex-fiancé and three other men of sexually abusing her and multiple other women.

Her fiancé later gave an interview, describing Mace's allegations as "outrageous" and another example of her willfully lying to gain attention.