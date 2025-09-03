Nancy Mace leaves House meeting with Epstein victims in "full blown panic attack"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace was recently spotted storming out of a House meeting after members of Congress heard testimonies from victims of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee held a two-hour closed-door meeting during which six victims spoke with representatives – including the committee's Chair James Comer and House Speaker Mike Johnson – regarding a probe into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case.
At one point, Mace, who has been an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, abruptly left the meeting in tears and refused to answer questions from reporters.
She later shared an X post, explaining that as a recent survivor, hearing the stories sent her into a "full-blown panic attack," leaving her sweating, hyperventilating, shaking, and unable to breathe.
"I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us," Mace added.
Earlier this year, Mace gave a speech on the House floor, accusing her ex-fiancé and three other men of sexually abusing her and multiple other women.
Her fiancé later gave an interview, describing Mace's allegations as "outrageous" and another example of her willfully lying to gain attention.
Social media reacts to Nancy Mace incident
In recent months, President Donald Trump and his administration have been facing heavy backlash for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to release all the files related to Epstein's case to the public.
Trump, who was a long-time friend of Epstein's, has faced allegations of being named in the files.
On Tuesday, a House of Representatives committee released thousands of heavily redacted pages from the files, but they did not reveal much new information on the case.
Mace, who previously voted against releasing the files, recently joined with other MAGA loyalists, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, in calling for the files to be shared in their entirety.
The South Carolina representative, who is currently running for governor, has faced accusations from ex-staffers who claimed she is fixated on gaining public attention on social media and in TV interviews.
Social media users in the comments of Mace's post expressed some skepticism over her story, with some accusing her of putting on a performance and making the meeting about herself instead of the survivors of Epstein's crimes.
"This woman takes advantage of literally every opportunity presented to her to make it 100% about her," one of the top comments said.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP